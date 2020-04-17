Thoughtful people make a 100th birthday in isolation special

A former councillor who celebrated his 100th birthday in isolation said he can’t ‘believe how thoughtful everybody was’.

John Stretton who was ward councillor for Cookham and Bisham from 2007 to 2015 turned 100 on Saturday.

He spent milestone with his live-in carer, Giovanna Martini, enjoying video and phone calls with his family, surrounded by a present of bunting made by his daughter, Anne Hewitt.

Another gift, made by John’s other daughter, Claire Stretton, former leader of The Borough First, was giant banners depicting his life, which John said he was ‘extremely moved by’.

Outside John’s house there were more banners, made by one of John’s neighbours, and the Elizabeth House Society.

In addition, Elizabeth House, in Station Hill, also gifted John with a frame to display his birthday card from the Queen, which he said ‘makes me feel honoured to be here today’.

“All day I was greeted by neighbours and total strangers wishing me well. I couldn’t believe how thoughtful everybody was,” said John.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one for all their well wishes.”