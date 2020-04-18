The Little Bookshop launches children's writing competition

A bookshop has launched a ‘most giganticus writing competition’ with first place prizes worth £150.

The Little Bookshop in High Street, Cookham, is running the competition for key stage one (five to seven years), key stage two (seven to 11 years) and key stage three (11-14 years) children.

Entries should be a maximum 750 words, have the word ‘little’ in the title, and include somewhere a Roald Dahl gobble-funk word.

In each key stage category, the winner will get a £100 voucher for their school and a £50 voucher for themselves, second place is a £25 voucher and third place a £10 voucher.

There is also a writer's workshop for the class of the key stage two winner.

Competition judges are Timmy Mallett, Ross Kemp and children’s writer, Sue Palmer.

Chantal Farquhar, manager at The Little Bookshop said the decision was made to run the competition to ‘support our community and encourage literacy and a love of books in children’.

She said: “I decided that the lockdown was the time to launch it to help parents occupy and, hopefully, entertain their children.

“We need books now more than ever for a bit of escapism and maybe this will help spread some fun in difficult times.”

The competition opened on Monday and closes on Thursday, April 30. Submit entries by email to read@thelittlebookshop.info

Find all terms and conditions here.

W The shop is closed at the moment but it offering a free book postal service email requirements to read@thelittlebookshop.info