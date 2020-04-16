Wild About Gardens Awards 2020 open

WildCookham and Wild Maidenhead have launched the Wild About Gardens Awards (WAGA) 2020.

Anyone with a private garden who lives in Cookham, Maidenhead, or the surrounding villages, can enter WAGA by completing an online entry form for a bronze, silver or gold award.

The tier of award depends on how many of the 24 wildlife garden features people can tick off the WAGA checklist under the categories food, shelter, water, and management.

Pam Campin of the WildCookham WAGA team said the self-certification scheme is ‘aimed at recognising what people are already doing for wildlife in their gardens and to spur them into action to do more’.

She believes the awards, under the banner ‘Bring your Garden to Life’, are ‘more relevant than ever’ during lockdown.

“People will be spending more time at home and, if they have a garden, will have a great opportunity to focus on the wildlife in their garden and to find ways of encouraging more birds, bees, butterflies and other wildlife to visit them.”

The WAGA 2020 Open Gardens event scheduled for Sunday, June 28 is under review because of the coronavirus pandemic and so are garden visits for verification purposes.

Awards will be awarded by WildCookham or Wild Maidenhead as appropriate and entries close on Friday, July 31.

Find the checklist and online entry form for gardens in Cookham at www.wildcookham.org.uk and for gardens in Maidenhead go to www.wildmaidenhead.org.uk