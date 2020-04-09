Well wishes via Facebook to celebrate 100th birthday

A Facebook page has been set-up to receive birthday wishes for a former Royal Borough councillor who will turn 100 on Saturday.

John Stretton, who was ward councillor for Cookham and Bisham from 2007 to 2015, has lived in Cookham for 67 years.

In the absence of seeing his family and friends on his special day, it is hoped that messages from people he knows will bring him some much deserved birthday cheer.

Prior to the pandemic John was going to spend the impressive milestone enjoying time with well-wishers in the private rooms of The Ferry pub and restaurant in Sutton Road, Cookham.

This was going to be followed by a family meal with loved ones from Cornwall to Edinburgh, including daughters, Anne Hewitt, and Claire Stretton, former leader of The Borough First.

“We’re saying we’ve postponed it, we haven’t cancelled it, we’ve postponed it and then hopefully we can do it at another time,” said Claire.

“It is a shame, but we must be sensible and dad understands that too.”

John will now spend the day at home with his live-in carer, Giovanna Martini, who will hopefully be able to read him an array of birthday messages sent through Facebook.

He will also enjoy birthday cake with Giovanna, and telephone and video calls with his family.

Claire said: “I’m setting up a timetable through the day for family members to phone him, so it will be spaced out a bit.”

This includes a video call from Claire who, along with her partner Drew Thomas, will ‘eat some cake and have a glass with him’.

John is also expecting a card from the queen to arrive tomorrow (Friday) and his home will be filled with five two-metre-high banners made by Claire.

The banners were due to be displayed in The Ferry and depict John’s 100 years from birth to present day with words and photos.

An Advertiser birthday message to John, from Claire and Anne, reads: “A very Happy 100th Birthday Dad, we look forward to celebrating it properly with all the family as soon as we can.”

To send John a birthday message via Facebook go to www.facebook.com/

johncecil.stretton.7