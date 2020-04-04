Let's Rock the Moor postponed until September

Let’s Rock the Moor has been postponed because of the coronavirus.

The popular annual event that was due to take place at Marsh Meadow on Saturday, May 16 is now scheduled for Saturday, September 19.

In a statement, organisers said: “As you can imagine re-scheduling a festival of this size is not an easy task, so thank you for your patience and bearing with us.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to you – our audience – for your loyalty and understanding during these exceptional times. The entire Let’s Rock team including all the amazing artists, musicians, crew, backstage and volunteers have worked tirelessly with us to make sure we can deliver an amazing event still, just a little later than originally planned.

“Due to the fact Lets Rock is independently run and owned we have been humbled to see how the independent festival and event industry are pulling together, so please carry on supporting the events you love so they can continue to bring you the fun in years to come.”

Let’s Rockers can use their tickets to attend the rescheduled event but if that is not convenient, each ticket will be transferable, so people can choose one of the other 13 locations for Let’s Rock 2020 or 2021.

Ticket holders have been emailed to manage their options.