Fat Duck chefs trade bread for flour

A cooperative of chefs from the Fat Duck has banded together to provide fresh bread to the community in Cookham.

Bread for Flour started up when Katherine Ritcheson and her fellow chefs found themselves on permanent unpaid leave, due to the coronavirus.

“When you work at a restaurant of that calibre, and you’re passionate about what you do, you just want to keep your hands busy,” said Katherine. “It helps keep morale up.”

The three core members decided to start up a scheme whereby they bake bread in exchange for ingredients, to help support The Fat Duck group at large and the wider community.

The chefs are baking 50 loaves a week, four days a week. Baking using a community kitchen, the trio then deliver their loaves to Cookham Countrystore and other small retail outlets in the area.

They are also supplying a home for the elderly, utilising the Cookham SOS Facebook support group to reach people in need.

At retail outlets, the Bread and Flour cooperative provide bread in exchange for half the retail price of the loaf – or, alternatively, the equivalent value in key ingredients, such as flour.

This allows the chefs to continue to bake, given that they no longer have any source of income.

“We all just really want to contribute. We want to feed, create and support our community back to health,” Katherine said.

The week-old scheme, however, was not purely a response to COVID-19.

“It’s been in the back of my mind for a while,” said Katherine. “With everything that’s been happening, it made sense to start now.”