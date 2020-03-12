Cookham community news (March 12): Bereaved wife adds tile to wall of hope

AnneMarie Holden visits brain tumour research centre

A woman from Cookham who lost her husband to a brain tumour met researchers working to find a cure for the disease on Thursday last week.

AnneMarie Holden’s husband Dave, was diagnosed with a grade three astrocytoma brain tumour in 2010.

The tumour responded well to 18 months of chemotherapy and radiotherapy but a scan in 2015 revealed it had returned.

He died on February 19 last year.

At the Brain Tumour Research Centre of Excellence at Imperial College London, AnneMarie spoke to clinicians in the neurosurgery department where her husband was operated on, as well as to research scientists about their work to find a cure.

She also laid a tile on the Wall of Hope, which represents the £2,740 it costs to fund a day of research into the disease.

AnneMarie said: “Dave and I came together in 2015 to put up a tile after Dave and his work colleagues raised enough to sponsor a day of research, but this time I was putting up a tile on the Wall of Hope in Dave’s memory.”

When Dave died he left AnneMarie money for her future and she ‘decided to pass on some of this to charities which helped him’.

This included a £5,000 donation to Brain Tumour Research which funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK, including Imperial College.

March is national Brain Tumour Awareness Month, which culminates in the national fundraiser ‘Wear A Hat Day’ on Friday, March 27.

For more information or to register, go to www.braintumourresearch.org/wear-a-hat-day

Caution urged after spate of break-ins in the area

COOKHAM: A spate of break-ins have occurred over the last week, according to the Neighbourhood Alerts.

- An attempted car break-in took place in Dean Lane on Friday.

A witness saw a battered white van pull up beside the car before a man got out and managed to open the car door without causing any damage.

The alarm sounded and the man immediately got back in the van and drove off. No entry was gained and nothing was stolen.

- A house being renovated in Quarrywood Road was burgled of machinery and tools between 5pm Friday and 7.45am Monday.

- In Maidenhead Road a garage was broken into between 4.30pm on Monday, March 2 and 7.40am on Tuesday, March 3. The garage door was forced and a braker, disc cutter, two drills and a laser were stolen.

- A burglar alarm in a garden office was activated in Strand Lane on Thursday, February 27 at 11.45am. Bolts had been removed from the doors triggering the alarm. The offenders had made off immediately. No entry was gained and nothing was stolen.

Sign up to hear 'Nasty Nick Cotton' tell all

Bel and the Dragon Inn will host the actor famous for playing ‘Nasty’ Nick Cotton on Thursday.

John Altman, who portrayed the character viewers loved to hate for 30 years, will be talking to Helen Quigley from B7 Media about his life and career.

The event marks the upcoming release of his audiobook autobiography In the Nick of Time.

During the evening John will be sharing anecdotes about the challenges he has faced in his personal life, including alcoholism and the break-up of his marriage.

The talk is from 8-11pm and costs £15 plus a £1.22 booking fee.

Book tickets at tinyurl.com/trlx377

Fabulous Shirtlifters to postpone gig

The Fabulous Shirtlifters are regretfully postponing their Spring Ineluctability Concert at Pinder Hall on Saturday due to coronavirus.

They plan to reschedule the evening of electric Jazz in the autumn.

People can hold on to their tickets for the rescheduled event but anyone who would like a refund should contact their ticket supplier in the first instance.

- This week the group had plans to donate £1,000 to Longridge Activity Centre in Bisham and £500 to Elizabeth House.

Tea, toast and talking for men

The ‘Men’s Breakfast and Discussion Group’ will take place at the Holy Trinity Parish Centre on Saturday.

The meeting in Church Gate runs every second Saturday for about an hour and a half from 8.30am.

‘Mud, Sweat and Tears – an entertaining talk given in two parts – is the subject of the discussion for the next two months.

The breakfast costs £5. Anyone who would like to join should email revdavidjoynes@gmail.com

Leprechauns sought for St Patrick's quiz

Knowledge is what is needed to win a quiz but the luck of the Irish might help on Tuesday.

The St Patrick’s Day quiz at Karma Sanctum on the Green at The Old Cricket Common, will award prizes for the best dressed leprechaun.

The quiz starts at 7.30pm. Book a table by calling 01628 482638.

Diary...

TODAY (Thursday): GLAM Nails & Beauty opening in High Street offering 30 per cent off its services until Saturday.

Yoga at Pinder Hall, Lower Road, 10-11.30am.

Friday: Zumba at Pinder Hall, 9.30-10.30am.

Saturday: ‘Men’s Breakfast and Discussion Group’ at the Holy Trinity Parish Centre, Church Gate at 8.30am.

Sunday: Vernon Brown Garden Spring 2020 Plant Sales at Pinder Hall, 8.30am – 3.30pm.

Compline (Choristers' Mums' Choir) at Holy Trinity Church, Cookham, from 6.30pm.

Monday: Cookham Bridge Club at Cookham Reach Sailing Club, Berries Road at 1.45pm and 7.30pm.

Trinity Talk entitled ‘David Pinniger – Friends of the Dodo’ at Bel and the Dragon, High Street at 6.30pm.

Tuesday: Cookham Bridge Club at Cookham Reach Sailing Club, Berries Road at 1.30pm and 7.30pm.

St Patrick Day Quiz at Karma Sanctum on the Green, The Old Cricket Common at 7.30pm. Call 01628 482638 to book.

Wednesday: SMILE at Pinder Hall 9.45am-noon.

Jewellery valuation at Pinder Hall, noon-4.30pm.