Cookham Arts Club sping sale exhibits artistic talent

The Cookham Arts Club (CAC) spring sale gave artists an opportunity to showcase and sell their work at Pinder Hall on Saturday.

Taking place from Friday to Sunday, the sale in the Lower Road venue exhibited the pieces of about 50 CAC members, who each had their own screen.

The works on display were predominantly paintings, but other art forms were also included in the sale.

CAC chairman Kay Lamb said: “It’s nice to have pottery and sculpture – and the glass ware is always very popular too – because it gives a three-dimensional element to the exhibition and gives more variety.”

She added: “People always say they enjoy it because it’s so colourful and interesting and of a very high standard.”

One artist who proved particularly popular during the sale was Alison Pink, who sculpts ceramic creatures imprinted with pattern and texture.

“They’re beautiful and they sell well,” said Kay. “They’re very individual pieces.”

The next opportunity for CAC artists to display their work comes in the summer sale from Tuesday, August 18 and Sunday, August 30.

This exhibition will be organised slightly differently.

Kay said: “We plan what we’re going to put on every screen depending on colour and topic and we mix the artists up.”

Kay said anyone is welcome to join CAC which meets every Tuesday from 2-5pm at Cookham Dean Village Hall.

The group enjoys social events, workshops, artist demonstrations once a month and in the summer the group paints outside different venues and subjects.

To find out more email rdjforcac@aol.com