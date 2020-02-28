Cookham community news (February 27):Celebrations for a centenarian

Lots of surprises for 100th birthday

All the stops were pulled out to celebrate a 100th birthday at Elizabeth House earlier this month.

Barbara Wood, who lives in Cookham, turned 100 on Thursday, February 13 and started the day’s celebrations with a sherry and cake at the Station Hill day centre which she visits twice a week.

Despite her years, manager at Elizabeth House, Miriam Blazey said Barbara ‘has a very young disposition’.

“She is a very elegant and independent lady with a wonderful sense of humour,” Miriam said.

“She had a wonderful time, really, really lovely.

“She was very humbled by the trouble people took.”

It wasn’t just the staff at Elizabeth House which went the extra mile to help Barbara celebrate the milestone – Cookham High Street retailers also contributed to the occasion.

Sweet Marie’s provided the balloons, Devine Flowers gifted her with a bouquet of flowers and a corsage, and Teapot Tea Shop made the cake.

After the party Barbara’s son, Gregory, and daughter, Georgina Kilner, took her for a meal.

“She had a wonderful time and she was really touched by all the fuss,” said Georgina, and the fuss didn’t stop at Elizabeth House.

When Barbara, and Georgina, popped to Sainsbury’s in Providence Place, Maidenhead, the staff who knew Barbara gathered to present her with flowers, a bottle of Prosecco, and a box of chocolates.

Then, when she returned home from staying with Georgina,

a bouquet of flowers from Specsavers, with which she had an appointment this week, was waiting for her.

Community encouraged to 'give up' pennies for Lent

The start of Lent marked the beginning of anannual fundraising drive onWednesday.

The Pennies for Changecampaign runs through toFriday, April 24 and encourages Holy Trinity School andthe community of Cookhamto ‘give up’ their pennies for Lent.

Pupil at the school, Arthur Knight, and fellow Partners forChange Ethiopia JuniorAmbassadors, have set the challenge to raise money for the Gende Tesfa school breakfast club in Ethiopia.

The breakfast club is running out of funding and £3.10 will pay for one child's breakfast for the week – often it is their only meal of the day.

Last year the campaign raised £812.17 and it is hoped this year's efforts will prove even more bountiful.

Any local businesses, churches, or organisations collectingpennies should contact Faye Knight at fayedixon@yahoo.co.uk who will arrange to pick up the donations.

Delays expected on road for BT and gas works

Roadworks might cause delays in Whyteladyes Lane starting this week.

From Saturday to Monday (March 2) BT will be disconnecting and removing a kiosk opposite number one, Whyteladyes Lane.

Traffic controls will be in place.

Also, gas distribution network, Cadent, will be carrying out works from Monday (March 2) to Thursday, April 2.

The works will take place on the whole street from the junction of Lester Road and result in some carriageway incursion.

Delays are also possible in Spring Lane in Cookham Dean from Monday (March 2) to Wednesday (March 4) while South East Water carry out works opposite Harwood Mount.

TV and ironing board part of litter pick haul

During a reprieve from last week’s blustery weather a group gathered for the Cookham Parish Council Keep Cookham Tidy Litter Pick on Monday.

The hour long undertaking commenced at 10.30am and was arranged by Christine Doyle, parish councillor for Cookham Rise ward.

Christine said: “It was purposely organised for half term to encourage children to take part.

“We were so lucky with a few hours grace from Storm Dennis, a good turn out and masses of rubbish collected, 14 black sacks worth.”

All children who attended received a certificate of thanks.

Items collected on the litter pick included a haul left at the train station which included a flat screen television, ironing board, blender, microwave, and bike.

Christine confirmed the area is ‘now tidy and presentable’.

'Garden Birds - from egg to adult' talk

A talk titled ‘Garden Birds – from egg to adult’ will reveal all about even the most familiar of birds tomorrow evening.

The WildCookham event will take place at Cookham Dean Cricket Club in Whyteladyes Lane where Brian Clews will unravel facts, data and stories from 7.30-9.30pm.

There will also be the opportunity to peruse identification guides and books on the topic, and ask the expert questions.

The bar will be open from 7-9pm and the event is free but a donation of £3 per person is suggested.

To find out more go to tinyurl.com/su23cdm

Diary...

Thursday: SMILE at Pinder Hall in Lower Road, 1.30-3pm.

Friday: Garden Birds – from egg to adult, a WildCookham talk at Cookham Dean Cricket Club in Whyteladyes Lane from 7:30-9:30pm.

Saturday: Junior Golfer Taster session costing £10 for children aged five to 12 years old at Winter Hill Golf Club in Grange Lane, 11am-12pm.

Sunday: Furniture sale at Pinder Hall, 9am-4pm.

Rejoice in the Lord at Holy Trinity Church, Cookham, from 6.30pm.

Monday: Dance lesson at Pinder Hall, 8.45-9.45am.

Cookham Bridge Club at Cookham Reach Sailing Club, Berries Road. 1.45pm and 7.30pm.

Tuesday: Sweaty Mama at Pinder Hall, 10.45-11.45am.

Cookham Bridge Club at Cookham Reach Sailing Club, Berries Road. 1.30pm and 7.30pm.

Wednesday: Give blood at the Pinder Hall, sessions are between 12.45-3.30pm and 5-7.30pm.