Cookham community news (February 6):Toddlers taught to look after the environment

Little ones find it's easy being green

From washing out yoghurt pots for recycling to no longer using glitter and sequins, children at Cookham Nursery School are learning just what it takes to look after the environment.

The early years setting in Station Hill has been on a drive to reduce the amount of waste it sends to landfill since September.

Assistant headteacher at the nursery, Fiona Greenwood hopes the practice will encourage children’s ‘respect for the environment’.

After eating their packed lunches children are responsible for sorting the recyclable remains into the correct bin, which includes washing their yoghurt pots beforehand.

Crisp packets are collected for the Walkers crisp recycling scheme and food waste is taken home to be collected by the Royal Borough.

Only last month the nursery also ditched buying plastic four litre containers of milk in favour of glass bottles from Dairy Crest in Reform Road, which once returned can be re-used.

“It’s difficult for them to properly understand the implications [of not recycling] at this age, but its just being taught the behaviours,” said Fiona.

Fiona explained that because glitter and sequins are so bad for the environment they are no longer used. Also, junk modelling materials are not painted because when they are, they can not be recycled.

Fiona hopes that in future paint will be produced that is recyclable.

Residents hear about boosting biodiversity

About 80 people learned how they could get involved in WildCookham’s plans to improve local biodiversity at a meeting in Moor Hall on Friday evening.

The evening included a presentation from the ecology group and the opportunity to browse stalls about the 20 projects WildCookham are either driving, or supporting.

Also attending the meeting was Cllr Donna Stimson (Con, St Mary’s), lead member for environmental services, climate change, sustainability, parks and countryside.

Chairman of WildCookham, Mike Copland, said Cllr Stimson talked about the steps being taken by the Royal Borough to meet its commitment to achieve net carbon by 2050.

She also congratulated WildCookham and its supporters for the active steps they are taking and called on the whole community to get involved.

Mike said: “It’s not just a case of being a [WildCookham] member, we want people to do things.

“Whether that’s in their own garden, or making a difference in the community, it’s the action we need now.

“We haven’t got a great deal of time left and words aren’t enough, so we need to be seen to be doing things and Cookham’s great at that, so we’re confident we can make a difference.”

To get involved with a project go to the group's website at wildcookham.org.uk or email wildcookham@gmail.com

Charities share Street Fayre proceeds

Proceeds of the Christmas Street Fayre were given to five worthy causes on Tuesday.

The £2,500 was raised during the annual fayre in High Street which took place on December 1.

Benefiting organisations met with fayre organisers to each receive a £500 donation at Elizabeth House – the adult day centre in Station Hill was one of the beneficiaries.

The others were Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service, Cookham Bridge Rotary Club, Rendezvous at Elizabeth House, and People to Places.

Adam Garrett is owner of Devine Flowers in High Street and a member of the fayre’s organising committee.

“With it being an outside event we’re always governed by weather, and it was a lovely day and it was a fabulous event,” he said.

Stationery Depot hangs up its staplers

The Stationery Depot took one last day of trade before permanently closing its doors on Friday.

The closure marks the beginning of retirement for the shop’s owner, Paul Randolph, 72.

Paul opened the shop in Station Road with his wife in 2002.

Speaking on Friday he said: “We started the business from scratch and built if up with the help of all the great people from Cookham.

“It was the Cookham people who made it such a success, so, thank you for that everyone.”

It is not known what will occupy the space going forward.

Timmy Mallett signing book

Timmy Mallett will be holding a book signing for ‘Utterly Brilliant’ at The Little Bookshop in High Street on Saturday.

The book includes Timmy’s memoirs and an account of the pilgrimage he made on bike from Cookham to Santiago De Compostela, Spain.

The signing will take place from 11am-1pm.

Diary...

Thursday: Stepping Out dancers at Pinder Hall in Lower Road, 3:30 - 5:30pm.

Aerobics in Pinder Hall in Lower Road, 6.30-8pm.

Sweaty Mama at Pinder Hall in Lower Road, 8.15-9.15pm.

Friday: Zumba at Pinder Hall in Lower Road, 9.30-10.30am.

Stepping Out Dancers at Pinder Hall, 3.30-6.15pm.

Saturday: Book signing with Timmy Mallett at The Little Bookshop, High Street, 11am-1pm.

Sunday: Rejoice in the Lord at Holy Trinity Church, Cookham, from 6.30-7pm.

Monday: Cookham Bridge Club at Cookham Reach Sailing Club, Berries Road, 1.45pm and 7.30pm.

Pilates at Pinder Hall in Lower Road, 6:45 - 8:45pm.

Tuesday: Cookham Bridge Club at Cookham Reach Sailing Club, Berries Road, 1.30pm and 7.30pm.

Badminton at Pinder Hall, Lower Road, 8-9.30pm.

Wednesday: Art classes at Cookham Parish Centre, in Church Gate, 10am-1pm.

SMILE at Pinder Hall in Lower Road, 9.45am-noon.