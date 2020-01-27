SITE INDEX

    • Wooburn Green man denies causing death of 13-year-old boy in Cookham car crash

    A Wooburn Green man has denied killing a 13-year-old boy in a Cookham collision.

    James Lavine, 34, of Boundary Road, Wooburn Green, pleaded not guilty to a charge of causing death by dangerous driving at Reading Crown Court this morning (Monday).

    The charge is in connection to the death of Furze Platt Senior School student Max Simmons, who was hit by a car in Switchback Road North on December 21.

    He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries later that day.

    Mr Lavine will appear on trial at Reading Crown Court in May.

