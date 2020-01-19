Cookham artist's works on display at day centre

An art exhibition has gone up on display at a day centre in Cookham.

Elizabeth House, in Station Hill, has put a new selection of artworks up on its walls that have been painted by a member of its staff.

Emmy Costa-Wagner, who works as a part-time administrator at the day centre, has lent the gallery a collection of her works, which are mostly inspired by the natural world.

A mum-of-two who lives in Cookham Dean, Emmy spends her free time painting and she is also a self-published writer.

Her art will be up on display at Elizabeth House until Friday, February 7, where the public can view it for free.

She said: “My art exhibition is an eclectic, multi-medium collection of art pieces with a focus on nature and illustrative images of nature – including forest landscapes, seascape, botanical, animals.

“There is a very strong metaphysical, earthy and nature orientated feel about my collection as I love nature and animals and have a real appreciation for the beauty of the natural world.”

Elizabeth House is open to the public from 9am to 3pm every weekday, closing for lunch from noon to 1pm.

To see more of Emmy’s work, visit her artist page at www.facebook.com/ECostaWagner/