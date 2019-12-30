Boxing Day Games in Cookham Dean raises £640 for charity

Teams and spectators braved the rain to compete in the annual Boxing Day Games and raise £640 for good causes.

Entrants took on a series of wacky challenges on The Old Cricket Common for the popular event, organised by The Cherry Pickers of Cookham Dean.

Dynamo Five Elms and The Rein Beers were crowned joint winners and were presented with the prestigious ‘Loo Seat’ trophy.

Hand carved by Cookham resident John Tubb, the old wooden toilet seat carries shields for every winner since 1978.

“The wet conditions made the games a little more challenging for both competitors and organisers but soft underfoot, so no-one gets hurt,” said organiser Peter Austen.

“The games were fought, as always, with strong but friendly competition throughout the morning.”

A total of 13 teams turned out for the games, which ran from 10am until noon, playing a variety of sports kept secret from competitors until the day of the contest.

These games included the blindfold sack pull, dizzy post, space hopping and hockey slalom, along with the tug-of-war held between each activity.

Keeping up with tradition, the games concluded with the obstacle race, where the teams must go under a low rope, over a wall of bales, through a hoop, under a scrambling net and then recover a satsuma from a bath using only their mouths.

“The crowd of spectators was a lot smaller than usual with only about 100 stalwarts braving the wet weather,” said Peter.

“As well as being great fun, the event raised £640 which The Cherry Pickers will add to their funds, used to help support genuinely local good causes.

He added: “I should like to thank all those who made the effort to turn out early on Boxing Day morning for their continued support of the games.”