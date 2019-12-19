Stanley Spencer Christmas card designs impress gallery staff

Pupils at Claires Court Junior Boys’ designed Christmas cards for a competition run by the Stanley Spencer Gallery.

A winning design was selected from each class and an overall winner, Year 5 pupil Ethan Olikara, nine, was selected at a ceremony at the art gallery in Cook-ham High Street on Monday.

He was awarded a book on the famous painter. Another book was also given to the school’s library. Ethan’s design, which portrays the pram Spencer used to transport his paint and easel, will be used for one of the gallery’s cards next Christmas.

Ethan Olikara's winning Christmas card design

Shez Courtenay-Smith, vice chair of the Stanley Spencer Gallery, said: “We were delighted at the quality of the boys’ designs.

“As a registered charity, Christmas cards are very important to us, forming a major part of our retail offering during the festive season. So this was by no means simply an interesting school exercise.

“It was a real project of great practical importance to the Stanley Spencer Gallery and we could see that the boys found it very rewarding too.”