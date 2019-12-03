Cookham Christmas fair spreads festive cheer

The Christmas spirit officially arrived in Cookham as the village’s annual festive fair whipped up good cheer.

On Sunday, High Street was filled with bustling market stalls and musical entertainment at the street fair.

Santa Claus even came to town – setting off on a procession from The Crown Inn, along High Street and settling down at The Kings Arms.

Cookham Bridge Rotary Club, which helped to run the car park and also had its ever-popular wheel of fortune set up, raising more than £1,300 for good causes on the day.

Terence Whall, of Cookham Bridge Rotary, said: “There was an excellent atmosphere, as ever it was a great occasion.

It went very well, we made quite a lot on the car park and the wheel, as ever, was a popular item.

“There seemed to be some great stalls along the way and it all looked very pretty.”

There were a total of 70 stalls lining the street at the fair, selling street food, hand-crafted goods and more. Fairground rides and stalls serving up festive beverages also featured.

A further £640 was raised by the Santa’s Grotto – a record breaking figure for the fair.

Rotarian Roger Thurston added: “It was the most amazing day and a joy to see nine months of preparation come together to light up the village in true Cookham festive style.

“We’re so grateful to all involved for their support, time and efforts and it’s hugely heartwarming to receive visits and accolades from Chris Evans, Gloria Hunniford and Steve Backshall. Our best Christmas event to date.”