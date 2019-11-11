Cookham Dean fair raises more than £2,800 for charity

An autumn fair in Cookham Dean raised more than £2,800 for charity at the weekend.

The event was put on by St John the Baptist Church’s fundraising committee on Saturday, at the village hall.

Traditional fair attractions were on offer, including a bumper raffle, Christmas hampers, home cooking stalls and food treats.

The proceeds of £2,861 will go to Coram Beanstalk - which helps children to read, The Berkshire Churches Trust, and Cookham Dean Village Hall refurbishment.

This year the event attracted a couple of hundred people.

Committee member Marion Elly said: [The hall] is badly in need of a revamp, and for the last two years we have given them a donation from the autumn fair.

“It is in all our interests to get the hall together so we can hold events there.”

She added: “This is our outward reach as it were.

“Some years are better than others. We do get quite good support [and] had quite a lot of people in.

“We do have a nice selection.”