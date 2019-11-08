Cookham Nursery School uses Baylis grant to develop water play

A nursery school has used a grant from the Advertiser’s owner to help it build a new outdoor water play area for its children.

The Louis Baylis Trust provided Cookham Nursery School, in Station Hill, with £500 in the latest round of funding.

The cash has helped the nursery build the facility for its children, which will help them explore the outdoors and develop through water play.

With the help of quiz nights, raffles, the Baylis grant and other funding, the project was made a reality as landscaping firm Timotay got to work.

Assistant headteacher Fiona Greenwood said: “It was the water element that we wanted to develop.

“We have done a lot of research into what children need. Water is such an important part of play in terms of their development and preparing for writing skills.

“What we have got now is lots of blue stones, guttering, and a pump with a tap, and the water pumps into a little river.

“The water itself gets recycled, there is a tank underneath, and that gets re-used.”

She added: “[The children] have loved it. It is so different from the usual trays that we use, you can get fully immersed in it.”

On the funding from the trust, Fiona added: “It is essential. You get to the point where it is difficult to ask parents for money and there is only so much fundraising you can do as a nursery school.

“Without having people like you, we would really struggle.”