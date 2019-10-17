Tributes paid to 'incredible' volunteer

A keen volunteer who would have ‘given the clothes off her back’ has died at the age of 73.

Jo MacIntyre was born in Cookham in 1946 and grew up in Maidenhead, studying at Queen Anne House – now Newlands’ Girls School – which was based in Castle Hill at the time.

She died on October 8 at Wexham Park Hospital from Alzheimer’s and other health complications.

Jo moved to Maidenhead in 1968 after marrying husband Don, 75, at Cookham’s Holy Trinity Church the same year, and would go on to spend 51 years with him.

Having begun her employment at Barclays bank, she worked most of her life in the banqueting industry, running weddings and functions and would be seen at the Holiday Inn and Bisham Abbey.

In her spare time, she would volunteer at the foodbank run by Sue Brett, and Pinkneys Green Scouts, but one of her most selfless acts involved a trip to Bucharest.

Inspired by 90s TV show Challenge Anneka, Jo visited the Romanian capital to renovate an orphanage.

Daughter Nikki Alvey, 42, said: “She could not bear the thought of children kept in their cots in terrible states.”

As well as Nikki, Jo had a son, Stuart, now 45, and three grandchildren.

“She took the opportunity to give her time. She would have given the clothes off her back,” Nikki added.

“One of the most incredible, kind people that you would ever meet, she would do anything for anyone.

“She will be absolutely hugely missed by all of her family.”

After a busy working life, often involving night shifts, Jo retired around the millennium and would also help her daughter out with Maidenhead Ladies Circle, a social group for women.

“She was a night owl, thank goodness,” Nikki said.

Her funeral will take place at Chilterns Crematorium on October 24 at 4pm.