Father and daughter to do Amsterdam run in memory of mum

A father and daughter are set to run a marathon and half marathon in Amsterdam to raise money for a cancer charity.

Maurice Holden, 71, will run the Amsterdam Marathon on Sunday, and his daughter Marissa, 45, will do the Amsterdam Half Marathon on the same day.

The pair will be running in the memory of Sheila Holden, Maurice’s wife and Marissa’s mother, who passed away aged 71 in March after suffering from myeloma.

Marissa said: “My dad is amazing, he’s fitter than me. He cycles 50 miles for fun, he’s a very impressive character.

“Exercise has really helped him over the past few months.”

Marissa’s 48-year-old brother Wayne, who lives in Amsterdam, will meet up with his family members in the Netherlands, and he will take part in an 8km race at the same time.

Marissa said: “Mum would probably think we’re crazy doing this, but she’d love the fact that we are all doing it together.

“She was very family orientated.

“She wasn’t a runner but she really enjoyed cycling, she was diagnosed when she fell off her bike.”

Myeloma is a form of incurable blood cancer which Sheila, a former psychiatric nurse at Cardinal Clinic in Windsor, lived with for two-and-a-half years after her diagnosis.

While her dad has been cycling, Marissa, who lives in Cookham, has been training with her friends Nicole Strachan and Sarah Parfitt.

Maurice and Marissa are hoping to raise as much money as they can for Myeloma UK and South Bucks Hospice, where Sheila was treated.

If you would like to sponsor the pair visit bit.ly/33HNHhh