Oxfam coffee morning attended by prominent author raises hundreds

A coffee morning attended by a prominent author has raised hundreds for Oxfam.

David Nicholls, writer of Starter For 10 and One Day, spoke at the coffee morning at the Holy Trinity Parish Centre last Wednesday.

The fundraiser, attended by about 70 people, was run by Barbara Walmsley, who will be doing her annual ‘fast’ at Providence Place Sainsbury’s this weekend.

The coffee morning itself raised more than £600 for the poverty charity.

Barbara said: “We all had a terrific time, David was an incredibly good speaker. He talked about how he came to write, which was very interesting because originally he wanted to be an actor.

“He said he used to write letters when he was away from home to his family and friends and they would say they were really good letters, and that he should be a writer.”

Holding the coffee morning just over a week before her weekend-long fast, Barbara used it as a chance to drum up some extra support and promote her fundraising efforts.

The fast will begin at Sainsbury’s on Friday morning, where she will be joined by ‘Barbara the Boxfam Lady’ – a life-sized cardboard figure who now fasts on behalf of the 82-year-old after she had a health scare nine years ago.

Barbara will ‘fast’ for a total of 32 hours, finishing when Sainsbury’s closes on Sunday.

She said: “I am always ready, never nervous. I enjoy it very much.

“I love seeing the same people once a year. So many people say the same thing – ‘it’s not that time of year again, is it?’”

“What’s most difficult is early in the morning and late at night when it's very quiet.”

Over the weekend Barbara will have an Oxfam bucket with her so people can drop in their donations.

This will be her 34th annual fast, and she has raised about £340,000 for the charity by doing it.

To sponsor Barbara online visit: justgiving.com/fundraising/barbara-walmsley4

A coffee morning attended by a prominent author has raised hundreds for Oxfam.

David Nicholls, writer of Starter For 10 and One Day, spoke at the coffee morning at the Holy Trinity Parish Centre last Wednesday.

The fundraiser, attended by about 70 people, was run by Barbara Walmsley, who will be doing her annual ‘fast’ at Providence Place Sainsbury’s this weekend.

The coffee morning itself raised more than £600 for the poverty charity.

Barbara said: “We all had a terrific time, David was an incredibly good speaker. He talked about how he came to write, which was very interesting because originally he wanted to be an actor.

“He said he used to write letters when he was away from home to his family and friends and they would say they were really good letters, and that he should be a writer.”

Holding the coffee morning just over a week before her weekend-long fast, Barbara used it as a chance to drum up some extra support and promote her fundraising efforts.

The fast will begin at Sainsbury’s on Friday morning, where she will be joined by ‘Barbara the Boxfam Lady’ – a life-sized cardboard figure who fasts on behalf of the 82-year-old after she had a health scare nine years ago.

Barbara will ‘fast’ for a total of 32 hours, finishing when Sainsbury’s closes on Sunday.

She said: “I am always ready, never nervous. I enjoy it very much.

“I love seeing the same people once a year. So many people say the same thing – ‘it’s not that time of year again, is it?’”

“What’s most difficult is early in the morning and late at night when it's very quiet.”

Over the weekend Barbara will have an Oxfam bucket with her so people can drop in their donations.

This will be her 34th annual fast, and she has raised about £340,000 for the charity by doing it.

To sponsor Barbara online visit: justgiving.com/fundraising/barbara-walmsley4