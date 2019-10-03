Vintage cars coming to Cookham this weekend

Vintage cars and motorbikes are set to show up in the village this weekend.

The 15th annual Wheels at Cookham Dean will take place at Cookham Dean Cricket Club, in Whyteladyes Lane, on Sunday from 11.30am-3pm.

Last year more than 100 vehicles showed up to the event, from Harley-Davidsons to 1947 Austins.

Proceeds will go towards Thames Hospice, with £600 raised last time out.

The free event will also feature food, a bar and tombola.