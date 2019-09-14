Calendar launched showcasing Cookham wildlife photos

A calendar made up of photos taken in the village by amateurs based in the area is now on sale.

As part of the Cookham Festival in May, ecology group WildCookham encouraged people to submit photos of nature and wildlife taken in the parish for an exhibition.

Of about 150 entries in the adult, junior and smartphone categories, 50 were used in the exhibition.

Now, 13 of the best pictures have been selected for a 2020 WildCookham calendar, which went on sale this week.

Mike Copland, of WildCookham, said: “There are some fabulous photographs. They are not just pretty scenes, what we wanted to do was celebrate the wildlife we have got in Cookham.

“That’s the message, we have got wildlife but we are losing a lot of it and we hope the calendar will be a year-round reminder for everyone that we can’t take it for granted.”

The calendar features a wide variety of pictures taken from around the parish, with landscapes, birds and slow worms all making an appearance.

The A3 calendar is now on sale for £10 from The Stationery Depot in Station Hill.

For those who live further afield, email wildcookham@ gmail.com for one to be posted to you.

Proceeds from the sale of the calendar will be used by WildCookham to carry on running events in the community.

The group organises meet-ups in Cookham, nature walks and arranges talks.