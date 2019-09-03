In pictures: young musicians impress at Cookham music festival

Music lovers gathered in Cookham at the weekend to relax and enjoy a family festival.

The second annual Formosa Fest took place in Formosa Field, at the end of Mill Lane, on Saturday, August 31.

A crowd of 500 enjoyed the summer sun and relaxed to acoustic music, new wave, rock and soul, as well as some top tribute acts.

Gerry Young, the owner of Formosa Field who organised the festival, said: “I put it on because I think every village should have a little local music festival where local bands can play, and even better if you give children the chance to find their feet.”

In the afternoon musical youth – bands and performers aged 17 or younger – got up on stage and showed off what they could do.

Later on, bands based nearby like Gerry’s band Formosa Frenzy, Bodkin Lane and SL6 took centre stage and played the night away.

On the musical youths, Gerry said: “For many of them it would have been their first time performing live on stage, it's amazing, I had heard a few of them before but they are some really talented people."

Now in its second year, Formosa Fest has already become a more established event, with huts at the venue serving up barista coffee, ice cream, gin and Pimms to ensure everyone’s tastes were catered for.

Peter added that help from two professional sound engineers helped ensure the music was at the highest standard.

He said: “They had serious kit, this was not just someone’s 30 year old amp on a hay bale, it was absolutely fantastic, it was festival quality sound.”