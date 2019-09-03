In pictures: 13th annual Gravity Grand Prix tears through Cookham Dean

The course record survived for another year as 24 karts hurtled through Cookham Dean in the 13th annual Gravity Grand Prix.

On Saturday, winner Richard Burton was unable to best the 1min 8secs record he set last year, crossing the line in 1min 10secs in his kart Acceleramus. Toad on the Road, a kart entered by Herries School, finished one second slower.

About 3,000 spectators turned out to watch the karts speed down the half-mile stretch of Church Road three times each as they tried to set the fastest time.

Peter Austen, race organiser, said: “It was a lovely day, people were really relaxed and enjoying the spectacle, a lot of people took the opportunity to make little camps and wait for things to happen.

“It’s undoubtedly getting more and more popular as an event, which comes with its little problems, but it’s a great community feel.”

Acceleramus, which was also last year's winning kart, has an unusual story. Mr Burton, its current owner, acquired it in Wales about four years ago, but the kart, made from fibreglass, was built in Chechnya about 10 years ago.

Proceeds from the event are still being added up. The majority of funds will go to Thames Valley Air Ambulance, with the rest to be split between organisations in the area.

Peter added that all the bars and barbeques sold out, and even the pubs in the area had run out of food by 2.30pm.