Maidenhead and Cookham wildlife groups back hedgerow campaign

A national project to bring life back to our hedgerows has received the backing of nature volunteers.

The Great British Hedgerow Survey #HealthyHedgerows, launched last week, is being run by the People’s Trust for Endangered Species (PTES).

But members of wildlife groups Wild Maidenhead and WildCookham are ahead of the game – having started their hedgerow surveying and restoration programme a year ago.

Both groups are looking for more volunteers to help out.

Team leader Rob Acker, from Cookham, said: “Hedges are a key part of our landscape, whether it is in your own or a neighbouring garden, or in the countryside around us.

“Healthy hedges support wildlife, with food, shelter or simply corridors allowing animals to move safely.

“They are a key part of our local ecology and we must support them.”

Contact Rob at wildmaidenhead@gmail.com if you are interested in becoming involved with the hedgerow project.