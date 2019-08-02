SITE INDEX

Sat, 03
23 °C
Sun, 04
25 °C
Mon, 05
22 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Cookham walkers raise money to battle Parkinson's disease

    A sponsored walk helped raise more than £1,000 for sufferers of Parkinson’s disease.

    On Sunday, the Parkinson’s UK Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead Branch hosted a sponsored walk at the Alfred Major Recreation Ground.

    The event saw about 30 walkers raise £1,500 towards the cause, with some sponsorship money still to be collected.

    Steve Kirby, who organised the event, said: “It was fantastic, it went really well, far better than I expected. I would have been happy to take £500.

    “The atmosphere was great, people were laughing and joking.

    “People generally put a lot of effort in to back the cause.”

    Before the walkers got started, Steve marked out a half-mile circuit for them, with some completing 10 laps while others did one or two.

    Steve also thanked the businesses who contributed prizes towards the raffle, which raised £200, as well as all the people who raised sponsorship money.

    One woman who took part raised £490 herself, one third of the total takings.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved