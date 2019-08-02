Youngsters take part in Cookham golf competition

A golf competition designed to get children into the sport took place in Cookham.

Winter Hill Golf Club hosted a GolfSixes League event, a competitive six-hole round of golf where the youngsters play with a partner and try and accumulate as many points as possible.

The competition, which is run around the country, is designed for children who have just started playing golf or intend to start soon.

In Cookham, youngsters from six different clubs took part and had great fun going up and down the fairways.

The Golf Sixes League, founded by the Golf Foundation, has been staged at 102 different golf clubs, with more than 1,000 youngsters taking part.

To see the latest league tables visit: bit.ly/2XMccX6