Founder of major Maidenhead chartered accountant dies

The founder of a major Maidenhead chartered accountants known for his charity work has died.

Donald Reid, of Cookham Dean, passed away aged 85 on Monday, July 15. He is survived by his wife Moyagh, their six children and 17 grandchildren.

Donald was born in 1933 and in 1943 moved to Maidenhead with his family after living with another family in Hungerford as an evacuee.

A talented athlete, he initially hoped to become a professional footballer – the Maidenhead Grammar School student played for Maidenhead, Reading and Oxford.

But during national service he developed a liking for finance, training as a Chartered accountant at Maidenhead frim Bingham Jones.

He set up his firm, Donald Reid & Co, in 1965, and was proud that it still operates today, still in the King Street offices, run by his youngest son Daniel.

Outside the world of accounting, Donald was a hobbyist, with passions for nature, sport and classical music.

He was a keen bird watcher and aged only 11 he cycled to Norfolk to spot rare species. More recently he fulfilled a lifelong ambition of going to East Africa on safari.

A social man, Donald was constantly hosting dinner parties at his home in Cookham Dean, lifting the spirits of his guests and often laughing along to his own jokes.

A rotarian for many years, he dedicated countless hours to charity work, chairing Maidenhead Rotary Club in 1979/80 as well as being a member of the RSPB and the Catenians.

Even in old age, Donald never stopped loving football, putting in a great performance as the ‘wheelchair goalie’ in a game with his grandchildren at his 85th birthday party.

His family was the thing he was most proud of; married for more than 50 years, he was always happy when surrounded by his children.

Details of Donald’s funeral can be found at www.donaldreid.co.uk or by emailing funeral@donaldreid.co.uk