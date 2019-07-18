SITE INDEX

    • Lorry trailer containing six hay bales catches fire in Cookham

    A lorry trailer containing six hay bales caught fire in Cookham last night.

    Crews from Maidenhead, Windsor and Beaconsfield fire stations were called to Copas Farms, in Long Lane, shortly after 6pm.

    They used hose reels to tackle the blaze, which was located near a public footpath.

    The hay bales and trailer were ‘completely’ destroyed and firefighters stayed on the scene until 8.30pm.

    It is not yet known how the fire started.

