Lorry trailer containing six hay bales catches fire in Cookham

09:19AM, Thursday 18 July 2019
A lorry trailer containing six hay bales caught fire in Cookham last night.
Crews from Maidenhead, Windsor and Beaconsfield fire stations were called to Copas Farms, in Long Lane, shortly after 6pm.
SHOUT Both pumps (Blues & RDS) along with @WindsorFS & @Beafirestation called to alorry trailer containing hay bails well alight off of Long Lane, #Cookham— Maidenhead Fire Station (@MaidenheadFS) July 17, 2019
Multiple Hosereels, Jets & on-site plant used to extinguish. #OnCallForBerkshire#OneTeam #OneTeamForBerkshire pic.twitter.com/A1iCVxRjEG
They used hose reels to tackle the blaze, which was located near a public footpath.
The hay bales and trailer were ‘completely’ destroyed and firefighters stayed on the scene until 8.30pm.
It is not yet known how the fire started.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles