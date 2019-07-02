Wild west school fair takes place in Cookham Dean

The village was turned into the wild west this weekend as part of a school’s summer fair.

The western-themed Cookham Dean Primary School fair took place on Saturday.

Children and parents panned for gold, hung out in the cactus cafe and enjoyed refreshments in the saloon bar, complete with homemade swinging saloon doors.

The fair also hosted a variety of stalls and activities, including a bouncy castle, silent auction, face painting and hair styling.

Jenny Knight, of the Cookham Dean School PTA, said: “It was great, it was very hot but that actually really worked for the wild west theme.

“It was really fun and it was nice to have shady areas like the cafe and bar. They went down really well because of that.

”It was a really happy event with some great stalls, fantastic face painting and hairstyles.

“People were walking around with the most wonderful hairstyles with silver glitter on, I don’t know how they got it out the next day."