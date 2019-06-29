Cookham nail artist reaches magazine awards final

A beautician from Cookham has reached the final of the Scratch Magazine’s Stars Award.

Becki Hobbs is nominated in the Gel Polish Stylist of the Year category, which recognises master technicians who demonstrate exceptional technical skills using the gel polish system.

Entrants were also judged on their industry awareness, passion, customer care and enthusiasm.

Becki, who runs a home salon in Headington Road, Cookham, presented her work to judges in February and received an invitation to produce a flawless nail finish at the London College of Beauty Therapy.

Her creation featured hand-painted turtles using vertical ombre and tie dye.

She said: “I entered this competition because my New Year’s resolution was to go beyond my comfort zone both personally and professionally.

“I really didn’t think I would make it through to the final five.”

The awards will be presented at a ceremony at Proud Embankment in London on July 21.