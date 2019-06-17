In pictures: Cookham village fair and dog show raises money for scouts and charities

A village fair that has become a Cookham ‘institution’ helped raise money for multiple charities this weekend.

The annual Cookham Scout Fair and Dog Show took place on Cookham Moor on Saturday.

The fair, which aimed to raise funds for 1st Cookham Scouts, hosted a variety of stalls and activities for people to enjoy.

The petting zoo was a big success, with young children handling small animals like ducklings, tortoises, hamsters and other critters.

Although the total raised has not been counted, the organisers are hopeful that it can help fund the camps and activities the 180 boys and girls at 1st Cookham Scouts take part in over the next year.

It is also hoped that the money can help fund redevelopment of the group’s scout hut in Pearce Drive.

Keith Le Page, who is on the organising committee, said: “It was great, everyone enjoyed themselves, we had three rain showers during the day but that didn’t dampen it, people just headed for the refreshment tent.

“It’s popular because its such a community event.

“There are lots of community stalls, it's not just scouts raising money, nearly 30 community charity stalls were there.”