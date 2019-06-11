In pictures: Cookham day centre launches free art exhibition

A Cookham day centre for elderly people has opened up a new free art exhibition.

Elizabeth House, in Station Road, is currently hosting a variety of artworks by Jacqueline Ward and Val Leung, two artists with different styles and ideas.

Jacqueline, who has a passion for architecture, music and photography, paints a variety of works inspired by engineering and mechanical design, working with acrylics and oil pastels.

Val, who regularly exhibits with for Windsor Arts Collective, has a background in textiles and design.

She works on large canvases and explores animal and travel themes, using mark making to create exciting works.

Elizabeth House gallery is open for viewing from 10am to noon and 1pm-3pm on Mondays to Fridays.