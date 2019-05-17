In pictures: schools join forces for Cookham Festival performance

A series of cultural events have taken hold of Cookham over the last two weeks.

The Cookham Festival has seen dozens of artistic events take place across the village, and beyond.

One of the more ambitious projects saw students from all four Cookham primary schools – Cookham Dean, Cookham Rise, Holy Trinity and Herries – join together for a performance at Taplow Court, in Cliveden Road, on Friday evening.

The group, led by Rob Castell, performed an original cantata, titled Katie Cox and the Rhythm of the River, which told the story of a young girl who helped Cookham overcome the ‘mighty men’ of Marlow in a rowing regatta.

The one-off performance was a hit, in front of a sell-out crowd.

Youngsters from all four schools had practised their parts separately, with only one group rehearsal before the show.

Malcolm Stork, chairman of the Cookham Festival, said: “It was brilliant.

“All four schools sang with gusto, they put it across very well.

“There was nice writing and clever lyrics.”

Then at the weekend people of all ages got the chance to show off their artistic skills at one of the two Festival arts hubs, held at Holy Trinity Parish Centre on Saturday and Sunday.

The hubs provided artistic novices of all ages with quality materials and tasked them with creating something over the course of an hour.

Under the guidance of expert artists, they took part in a variety of unique art styles such as glass work and calligraphy, and everyone produced something they were able to take home.

With the Cookham Festival approaching its end on Sunday, the big finish is set to come in the form of a gala concert.

The finale, taking place at Holy Trinity Church, will be performed by Cookham Cantorum Choir and Orchestra and directed by Robert Jones.

The concert will involve performances of Handel’s Dixit Dominus and Summer from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons.

Tickets are £15 and are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/cookham-festival