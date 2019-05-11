Charities hopeful of major fundraising from Cookham rock festival

Charities are hopeful that they will receive thousands in donations from the upcoming Let’s Rock the Moor concert.

Every year the concert donates all of its profits to charity and has raised £242,000 since the first event in 2009.

The main beneficiaries each year are children’s charities The Link Foundation, Wooden Spoon and Child Bereavement UK, each receiving £8,000 from last year’s event.

Una Loughrey, chairman of the Link Foundation, described how much of an impact the money has on children’s lives.

She said: “We are incredibly grateful for what they do.

“Last year we used the money to provide Christmas dinners to children and families in the local area.

“Without the money, we would still be able to operate but we wouldn’t be able to help more families. Now we can help more people.”

Wooden Spoon, which helps charities and organisations with capital projects, used last year’s money to build a bedroom suite at the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice in Snowball Hill and a children’s therapy room at Thames Hospice in Bray.

While three charities receive the bulk of the donations, a portion is also saved each year for worthy causes in the Cookham area.

After last year’s festival Cookham Dean Football Club, Cookham Rise School and Holy Trinity Church received between £1,000 and £1,400.

This year the charities will be hoping that the festival will be as successful as it was last year.

One key to its popularity, among the people of Cookham as well as those further afield, is its family-friendly nature.

An entire section of the field on Marsh Meadow will be dedicated to children’s activities, with circus workshops, face-painting and tricycles all available.

Una said: “My kids have grown up with this festival, they absolutely love it.

“This year they are volunteering, so it’s all come full circle. It’s the same for many other families.”

Let’s Rock the Moor takes place at Marsh Meadow in Cookham on Saturday, May 18. Tickets are available from letsrockthemoor.com