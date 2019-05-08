In pictures: Financial Times cartoonist holds exhibition in Cookham

A cartoonist who creates satirical caricatures for the Financial Times has put on an exhibition in Cookham.

James Ferguson, a Cookham resident, has put a number of his works up on display at Elizabeth House, in Station Road, as part of the Cookham Festival.

The free exhibition showcases some of Ferguson’s best work, with Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Nigel Farage featuring heavily in his pictures.

One work depicts the two presidents squatting together, performing a Russian dance. Another shows Theresa May struggling to pull an enormous suitcase with ‘Brexit’ emblazoned across it.

The exhibition will be open on Mondays to Saturdays until Saturday, May 18 from 10am to 3pm. Elizabeth House closes each day from noon to 1pm.