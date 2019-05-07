In pictures: Cookham Festival sculpture exhibition hosted by John Lewis boasts 'fabulous' works

A sculpture garden boasting works from £100 to £10,000 ensured the Cookham Festival got off to a spectacular start.

The Odney Club, owned by the John Lewis Partnership, is hosting a sculpture exhibition in its river garden which opened to the public on Saturday.

More than 500 people visited the exhibition on its opening weekend.

The garden will stay open for the duration of the festival, until Sunday, May 19. It will be open daily from 10am to 4pm.

Cookham Festival chairman Malcolm Stork said: “It’s been a huge success. Despite the weather, it’s been incredibly well attended.

“The level of the work is just fabulous, there are pieces of art there from £120 to £10,000, so you are only limited by the size of your garden, there’s something there for everyone and a lot of pieces have already been taken.”

Curated by Lucy Irvine, it boasts works of extravagant colour and exotic materials, and come in a variety of sizes.

This is the sixth time the exhibition has been run, with several kinetic sculptures, works with moving elements, standing out this year.

Entry costs £2 and is free to children under 16.