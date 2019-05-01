In pictures: Cookham schoolchildren meet birds of prey

Schoolchildren came face to face with some of the world’s fastest predators at a ‘feathers and fur’ workshop.

Students from Cookham Dean Primary School got up close and personal with a barn owl, peregrine falcon, kestrel and Harris hawk at a demonstration by Hare Hatch-based Feathers and Fur Falconry Centre on Friday.

The birds and their handlers paid a visit to Year Three children at the school, who have been studying predators this term.

The children got the chance to hold some of the birds, and they all lay down on the ground as the Harris hawk flew just inches above them.

Feathers and Fur Falconry Centre, based in Bath Road, is free for the public to visit.