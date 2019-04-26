Cookham businesses ready for Let's Rock the Moor festival

Businesses in Cookham are looking forward to receiving extra custom and publicity during an upcoming rock festival.

Let’s Rock The Moor will take place in Marsh Meadow on Saturday, May 18 and will see stars like Jason Donovan, Marc Almond and Erasure’s Andy Bell take centre stage.

Just a few hundred metres away businesses are getting ready for what will be one of the busiest days of the year in the village.

The Old Butchers Wine Cellar will be opening as a wine bar for the day, serving up fine wines to the festivalgoers.

Owner Angela Stratford said: “On the day everyone’s really happy and sometimes some of the artists pop in and say hello.

“We have always been incredibly proud to be a part of the village and this in particular too because its amazing, such a small village can host something so enormous.”

Normally a wine shop, the Old Butchers wine bar will open its doors at 10.30am and will trade until 7.30pm on the day.

“It’s one of those things that's really different, all the exposure is a good thing.

“Any publicity is good publicity, if we are showcasing the village as a whole or just ourselves individually.”

Kia Bing-Davies, who works at The Little Bookshop in High Street, said that she was excited for the festival.

She said: “Most of us have attended the festival before or volunteered there so it has a really local feel.

“For us, we are so excited. The festival comes at the end of the Cookham Festival so we have lots of events planned that week.

“There are so many people going back and forth, it will be great for people to see where we are and realise there’s a new book shop on the High Street.”