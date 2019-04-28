SITE INDEX

Sun, 28
14 °C
Mon, 29
15 °C
Tue, 30
17 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Big band concert to light up Cookham Festival

    A big band concert featuring classic tunes from Glenn Miller to Michael Buble will take place during this year’s Cookham Festival.

    Apollo Big Band will perform at Pinder Hall in Lower Road at 8pm on Friday, May 17.

    Established in 2001 by guitarist George Wicks, the band features musicians from across Berkshire and has toured all over southern England.

    Apollo’s current repertoire has expanded to include contemporary artists like Paloma Faith and Emeli Sande, as well as the old favourites from as far back as the Thirties.

    To book £12 tickets visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/cookham-festival

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved