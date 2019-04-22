Cookham Festival recieves grant boost from Baylis Trust

A ‘feast of the arts’ community event received a boost thanks to a grant from the Advertiser’s owner.

The Cookham Festival, which will run from Saturday, May 4 to Friday, May 19, received a £1,000 grant from the Louis Baylis Trust.

With the festival just around the corner, the money has been spent on producing brochures for the event, which have been distributed across Cookham and Maidenhead. It has also been used to fund other communication channels to help the festival reach a broader audience and show how it can offer top quality live entertainment.

Malcolm Stork, Cookham Festival chairman, said: “Reaching out to our audiences and convincing them that we can offer exciting, high quality live entertainment across a broad spectrum of the arts in the days of box-sets on demand has never been more important.

“With over 16,000 tickets sold over the two-week festival period, we bring a feast of the arts to our local communities. From bumps and babies to our oldest inhabitants and everyone in between we offer something for everyone.”

The festival aims to bring quality music, arts and other culture to the village while nurturing and encouraging locally-based talent.

Speaking about the grant, Mr Stork said the festival relies on donations to carry on delivering the quality the people of Cookham have come to expect, and that he was ‘elated’ when he found out it would be receiving the grant.

He said: “The Maidenhead Advertiser is about community in its broadest sense which gives us both a common purpose.

“The festival is heavily dependent on the generosity of charitable organisations, like the Louis Baylis Trust.

“Today with the support of local individuals, firms and charitable organisations it is as much about community as the art.”