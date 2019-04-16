Timmy Mallett to speak about 2,000km cycling pilgrimage at Cookham Festival

Entertainer Timmy Mallett will speak about the 2,000km pilgrimage he made across Europe during this year’s Cookham Festival.

The former children’s TV personality who starred in Wacaday cycled from Cookham to Santiago de Compostela in Spain last year in memory of his older brother Martin, who died just days before he set off.

Along the way, the ‘cycling artist’ painted pictures of the scenery he encountered and sent them back to Cookham.

On Friday, May 10, Timmy will give a talk at Pinder Hall in Lower Road about his pilgrimage and will also display some of the 150 artworks he painted on his journey.

Limited edition prints will also be available to buy.

Timmy said: “To cycle from home across three countries and back again is the biggest thing I’ve ever done.

"And to paint the adventure as I went was both challenging and inspirational.

“I’m thrilled to have managed it and delighted to share the paintings and my experiences in an evening at the Cookham Festival.”

Tickets cost £10 and are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/cookham-festival

From Monday, April 22 they will also be available to purchase from The Stationary Depot in Station Parade.

