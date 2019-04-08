Cookham litter pickers get together to tidy up the village

Volunteers got together to pick up rubbish in a litter pick organised by the parish council.

A group of litter pickers met outside Cookham Station on Saturday to spend a couple of hours tidying up the nearby roads.

In total, the volunteers managed to fill ten bags with rubbish.

The Keep Cookham Tidy event was organised by Cookham Parish Council and was one of many Great British Spring Cleans that have been happening up and down the country in March and April.

Steve Doyle, one of the volunteers, said there was a great atmosphere on the day.

He said: “It was fantastic, it was nice to see everyone outside.

“It was a good atmosphere, we had nice conditions and people were very enthusiastic about tidying up.”

The litter pick is one of two organised by the parish council for this month.

On Saturday, April 20, a litter pick will take place in the Alfred Major Recreational Ground. Volunteers who want to get involved can meet at the park entrance at 10am.