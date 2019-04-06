Giant turnips, sweetcorn and carrots made by children will form part of Norden Farm's Quest Family Fest

Norden Farm gave children the opportunity to create giant vegetables in preparation for its ‘annual family arts festival’ last week.

Army families based at Broom Farm in Furness, Windsor and pupils from Cookham Rise Primary School and St Edmund Campion Catholic Primary School all took part.

It was the chance of Cookham Rise Primary School pupils on Wednesday (March 27).

In the workshops led by visual artists children in years five and six made ‘willow and tissue enormous turnips, towering bubble wrap sweetcorn and papier-mache oversized carrots’.

The vegetables will form part of the Take Root exhibition curated by artists Amelia Pimlott and Raphaella Sapir that will enable visitors to ‘explore both above and below the surface’.

From ‘encountering towering plants, roots in the undergrowth and creepie crawlies’ the exhibition is part of the centre for the arts ‘Quest Family Fest’.

Taking place during the Easter holiday the ‘fun packed’ festival of events will run from Sunday, April 7 – Sunday, April 21.

Carrying on the root vegetable theme Stuff and Nonsense Theatre Company will perform their show The Enormous Turnip during the festival.

‘Full of their trademark unswerving energy, eccentric puppetry and live music’ the show will be performed twice daily from Monday, April 8 – Friday, April 12.

Other highlights from across the festival include the Family Silent Disco, illustrator Nick Sharatt’s Right Royal Drawalong and Singalong Concertini with the R’n’Beatles.

You can find the full Explore programme on www.nordenfarm.org or pick up a ‘Quest map’ which includes all workshops and events taking place across the festival at Norden Farm or in local libraries and community centres.