Police appeal after refuse worker suffers serious injuries after collision in Cookham

A witness appeal has been launched after a refuse collection worker suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car in Cookham.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the serious collision at about 7.10am on Friday, March 29, in which a silver Peugeot 206 was being driven on the A4094 Sutton Road, and was involved in a collision with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 23-year-old man who was working as a refuse collection worker when the collision occurred, sustained serious injuries. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

No one was injured in the Peugeot, and the driver stopped at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours and re-opened at around 11am on Friday.

Investigating officer Sergeant Darren Brown, of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who has any information about what happened. If you have any dash-cam footage, please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information about the incident should contact the 24-hour non-emergency number on 101 quoting the reference URN 162 29/3.