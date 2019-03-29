UPDATE: Serious accident causes congestion on Cookham road

Update 12:49pm:

The road has now been reopened.

Drivers are being turned away after a serious accident in Sutton Road, Cookham.

The incident happened at about 7.30am this morning (Friday) on the A4094 between Sheephouse Road and School Lane.

The Royal Borough tweeted just before 10.30am to say there was a ‘part closure’ in place on the road.

The details of the accident are unknown.