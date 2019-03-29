Woman who lost her husband in M4 crash takes on challenge to raise money for two charities

The wife of a motorcyclist who died last summer has raised more than £16,000 for two road safety charities.

Ciara Lee lost her husband Eddy after he was hit by a van on the M4 on July 5.

Money raised has come from people who are sponsoring her to complete The Devizes to Westminster International Canoe Race that is held annually on the Easter Weekend.

Participants kayak the 125 miles from Devizes, Wiltshire to just downstream of Westminster Bridge, passing through 76 locks.

Ciara and her friend, OllieHarding hope to complete the non-stop race, that is ‘as big a challenge as you can get on the water’, in under 24 hours.

In a video posted by Ciara to her family and friends, she explains why she chose to take part in the race.

She tells how Eddy, a passionate member of Longridge Canoe Club, always wanted Ciara to complete the race with him but how every year she had ‘a new excuse’.

Ciara said: “I’m entering it now and it’s kind of bitter sweet because now I’ve started training, I realise how much he would have loved training for this.”

Her fundraising target is £18,000 which will go to Brake and Road Peace which ‘both support people bereaved or seriously injured in road crashes’.

“I wouldn’t be able to get through this without these charities so I want to raise as much money as I can for them” she said.

In the video Ciara recalls how she, Eddy and their toddler son, Seren Ying Hei ‘all said I love you to each other’ on the morning of July 5 before Eddy left for work.

She said: “Half an hour later he was hit by a van as he queued in traffic.”

Ciara describes how the day after the crash she was unable to get off the floor next to Eddy’s hospital bedside because she ‘knew what was coming’.

A neurosurgeon came and sat with her, ‘he confirmed Eddy’s brain was dead. He was never going to recover’. It took a further nine days for Eddy to die.

After losing her husband Ciara struggled to find the strength to carry on, she said: “I think I naturally had to find myself and focus on the water.”

She added: “For me, it’s definitely what I need. I need to be challenging my body physically but I didn’t think I’d mentally be able to do it without Eddy, or want to.

“The thing I want most, is I want Eddy back but it’s not going to happen, so, the only thing I can do now is try and help prevent this happening again to other families.”

Often a part of Ciara ‘feels like giving up’, she said: “What do I care if someone else dies on the road when the most precious person to me has been needlessly taken.”

She added: “But then I think about my son’s future. I want him to be able to cycle to school, I want him to grow up and feel safe on the road.

“I want him to know that I did everything in my power to stop other families being destroyed in the way that we have.”

Ciara will set off from Devises on Good Friday, April 19 at 8am.

To find out more or to sponsor Ciara’s challenge go to uk.virginmoneygiving.com and search for ‘Ciara Lee’.

W Paul Duxbury, of Rowland Close, Wallingford, Oxfordshire, appeared at Reading Crown Court on March 18 charged with causing death by dangerous driving. He is set to be sentenced on Friday, April 12 at a location to be confirmed.

