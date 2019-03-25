Cookham Running Club celebrates fifth anniversary at awards night

The junior section of Cookham Running Club celebrated its fifth anniversary with an awards ceremony.

More than 100 guests attended the annual awards dinner at Holiday Inn Windsor and Maidenhead in Manor Lane on Saturday.

A total of 35 awards were presented to the youngsters on the night.

Callum Bleazard and Jemima Ridley were voted the most improved athletes, while Frank McGrath and Cara Terry both won awards for outstanding achievement.

Sandi Isted was named junior coach of the year and Emily Roberts was the junior club member of the year.

The team of the year award went to Cookham’s under-13 girls, who came third in the Berkshire Championships.

Club founder Peta Bee said: “It is a well-attended event that grows every year and is a great way to celebrate the club’s success.”