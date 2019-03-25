In pictures: Young artist holds exhibition in Cookham

A young artist has launched an exhibition in a day centre for the elderly.

Elizabeth House, in Station Road, is hosting a free exhibition by 20-year-old Zoe Landauer.

Zoe’s art mainly involves sketchings and drawings, and a variety of different styles are up on display at the gallery. Some are done only by ballpoint pen.

Although the works on display are not for sale, the artist does freelance work, from tattoo designs to commissioned pieces.

Elizabeth House is open Monday to Friday from 9am-4.30pm.

Those who would like to see Zoe’s portfolio and inquire about commissions should visit http://www.zoelandauer-art.com/