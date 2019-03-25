SITE INDEX

    • Man pleads guilty to causing the death of Cookham motorcyclist by dangerous driving

    A 36-year-old man charged with causing the death of Cookham motorcyclist Edmond ‘Eddy’ Lee pleaded guilty on Monday (March 18).

    Mr Lee, a husband and father of one, was riding his motorbike when he was involved in a collision on the M4 on July 5.

    Paul Duxbury, of Rowland Close, Wallingford, Oxfordshire, appeared at Reading Crown Court on Monday charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

    He is set to be sentenced on Friday, April 12 at a location to be confirmed.

